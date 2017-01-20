Wynonna Announces 2017 Roots and Revival Tour

Look out America, here comes Wynonna Judd. The “When Love Starts Talking” singer has announced that she will be hitting the road with her band, The Big Noise, for her 2017 Roots and Revival Tour.

The tour, which will kick off in March and make stops in Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Annapolis, Md., is in support of her current album, Wynonna & The Big Noise, released in February 2016. Fans can expect to hear a wide range of songs from Wynonna’s varied 33-year career.

“My roots are firmly planted in country music,” said Wynonna in a statement. “But I was given wings, and I’m grateful that my fans have allowed me the freedom to sing the music that I love.”

Roots and Revival Tour Dates

March 2 / Englewood, Fla. / Englewood Event Center

March 3 / Ocala, Fla. / Reilly Arts Center

March 4 / Mount Dora, Fla. / Mount Dora Community Bldg

March 5 / Atlanta / Buckhead Theatre

March 9 / Hopewell, Va. / The Beacon Theatre

March 10 / Elizabethtown, Ky. / Historic State Theater

March 11 / Hiawassee, Ga. / Anderson Music Hall

March 12 / Myrtle Beach, S.C. / Calvin Gilmore Theater

April 6 / Green Cove Springs, Fla. / Clay County Fair

April 29 / Minden, Nev. / Carson Valley Inn Casino

April 30 / India, Calif. / Stagecoach Festival

June 3 / Mayetta, Kan. / Prairie Band Casino and Resort

June 23 / Cadott, Wis. / Country Fest

Aug. 5 / Canon City, Co. / Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

Sept. 22 / Tiffin, Ohio / Ritz Theatre

Sept. 24 / Jasper, Ind.

Sept. 28 / Annapolis, Md. / Rams Head On Stage

Sept. 29 / Kenne, N.H

Oct. 1 / Great Barrington, Mass. / Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Oct. 6 / Salisbury, Mass. / Blue Ocean Music Hall

Oct. 7 / York, Pa. / The Pullo Center at Penn State New York

Oct. 8 / Millville, N.J. / Levoy Theatre

Oct. 9 / Alexandria, Va.

Oct. 13 / Des Moines, Iowa / Hoyt Sherman Place

Oct. 14 / Naperville, Ill.

Oct. 19 / Clinton Township, Mich.

Oct. 20 / Cedarburg, Wis.