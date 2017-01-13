13 Country Artists Who Have the Chutzpah to Perform on Friday the 13th, Including Eric Church, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice & LOCASH

Paraskevidekatriaphobia is the fear of Friday the 13th, but we found 13 artists who are laughing in the face of the almost-unpronounceable word by performing a show today (Jan. 13).

In fact, Eric Church is launching his massive 65-city Holdin’ My Own Tour today, so he must have zero regard for the unlucky number, while the boys from LOCASH are doubling-down in New Orleans, the voodoo capital of the U.S. On the other end of the spectrum, D. Striker, a Nashville-based artist with a fun-loving cult-like following, only performs on Friday the 13th, and since there is only one other Friday the 13th this year (Oct. 13), catch him while you can.

Without further ado, here are 13 artists with the chutzpah to perform on Friday the 13th.