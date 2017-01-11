CMT’s “Nashville” Scores Big Ratings for the Cable Channel, But Well Below the ABC Average

The TV rating for CMT’s premiere of Nashville are in—and while the numbers are good compared to CMT standards, they fall well below what the series averaged at its previous home on ABC.

Check out some of the bullet points below for CMT’s debut of the series on Jan. 5.

The premiere drew more than 2 million viewers on CMT (.80 rating with adults 18-49 and .93 rating with adults 25-54).

3.1 million viewers tuned in with the encore airing on Nick at Nite and added DVR totals.

The premiere of Nashville is the most watched original telecast in CMT history.

The premiere also did well on social, ranking as No. 1 on Nielsen Social Content ratings series and specials.

Nashville‘s CMT-only rating is nearly triple the network’s prime-time average.

More good news: these numbers don’t reflect viewers on Hulu, which streams the episode one day after CMT.

The finale broadcast season of Nashville on ABC averaged 4.2 million live viewers (1.0 rating among adults 18-49) with 6.6 million viewers when DVR is factored in.

New episodes of Nashville air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CMT. This week, Maddie begins an internship at a recording studio and meets a street musician. Avery struggles producing a young YouTube sensation and Juliette meets her guardian angel.