ASF Presents New Musical ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’

See it in Montgomery before it hits Broadway, the new musical ‘Because of Winn-Dixie,’ presented by Alabama Shakespeare Festival!

The popular book and movie is now a theatre musical by Tony-winning Spring Awakening songwriter Duncan Sheik and Tony-nominated Legally Blonde lyricist Nell Benjamin, is based on the (Newbery Honor) children’s book of the same title.

ASF notes, “This charming story is all about a dog who brings new life and hope into a family as Opal Buloni and her preacher father settle in a new Southern town full of quirky characters. Recommended for ages nine and up.”

Located inside Blount Cultural Park in Montgomery, the world renowned Alabama Shakespeare Festival or ASF, the State’s theater, builds community by engaging, entertaining, and inspiring people with transformative theatrical performances and compelling educational and outreach programs.

‘Because of Winn-Dixie’ performances run January 27th through February 12th.

Contact the box office: (334) 271-5353

I-92 has your ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’ ticket grab! That’s right, listen in the afternoon with Greg Thomas for when to call and score a pair of tickets to the ASF show!