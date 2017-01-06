Luke Bryan Adds Second Orange Beach Concert at the Wharf on March 18th

The first night sold out quickly, and due to overwhelming demand a second night has been added for one of the biggest concert tours of 2017!

It’s Kill the Lights Tour 2017 with Luke Bryan and special guests Brett Eldredge and Brett Young. The guys are now planning to stick around Orange Beach, Alabama for an extra day to play the just added second show on Saturday, March 18th at The Wharf! This comes on the heels of the Friday, March 17th sell out.

Reserved seats and general admission pit tickets are priced between $39.75 and $79.75, plus applicable fees and service charges.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13th through Ticketmaster.com, The Wharf Box Office or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Your concert connection I-92 WLWI is giving you lots of chances to Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em the week leading up the tickets going on sale (starting January 9th).

Here’s just a taste of Luke Bryan live in concert, as he performs ‘Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday.’