Winter Weather Closings, Delays and Early Dismissals

Here’s the latest list of our school and business closings coming into I-92 WLWI due to severe winter weather threat across Montgomery and Alabama’s River Region.

(Updated Thursday at 6:45 p.m.)

Delays/Early Dismissals for Friday (January 6, 2017)

Alexander City Schools dismissing early tomorrow—Jim Pearson and Radney at 11:15 a.m. – Stevens Elem at 11:30 a.m. – Alex City Middle and Bejamin Russell High at 11:45 a.m.

Dadeville Schools and Reeltown School – dismiss by 11:30 a.m.

Tallapoosa County schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Closings for Friday (January 6, 2017)