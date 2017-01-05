Winter Weather Closings, Delays and Early Dismissals

Here’s the latest list of our school and business closings coming into I-92 WLWI due to severe winter weather threat across Montgomery and Alabama’s River Region.
(Updated Thursday at 6:45 p.m.)
Delays/Early Dismissals for Friday (January 6, 2017)
- Alexander City Schools dismissing early tomorrow—Jim Pearson and Radney at 11:15 a.m. – Stevens Elem at 11:30 a.m. – Alex City Middle and Bejamin Russell High at 11:45 a.m.
- Dadeville Schools and Reeltown School – dismiss by 11:30 a.m.
- Tallapoosa County schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
Closings for Friday (January 6, 2017)
- Aldersgate WCM Preschool
- Ascension Day School in Montgomery
- Autauga Country Rural Transportation
- Autauga County Schools
- Beacon of Hope Childcare and Learning Center in Montgomery
- Benjamin Russell High School
- Bo Peep Christian School
- Boone’s Chapel Mom’s Day Out Preschool in Pratville
- CAAC Senior Centers: Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery
- Camellia Baptist Daycare in Pratville
- Chambers County Schools
- Chilton County Schools
- City of Selma
- Coosa County Schools
- Cobblestone Learning Center in Millbrook
- Dallas County Schools
- East Memorial Christian Academy and Preschool Daycare in Pratville
- Edgewood Academy
- Elmore County Schools
- Emerald Mountain Christian School
- Evangel Christian Academy
- Evangel Christian Preschool
- First Baptist Preschool and Kindergarten in Pratville
- First United Methodist Church ECD
- Frazer Kindergarten
- Glorify God Ministries Children Church in Millbrook
- Glynwood Childcare Ministry in Pratville
- Heritage Child Development Center in Montgomery
- Hooper Academy
- Hope Christian Child Development Center in Montgomery
- Jaads Childcare
- King Center Headstart in Auburn
- Kumon of Montgomery Southeast
- Lee County Head Start
- Lighthouse Christian Academy
- Lowndes Academy
- Lowndes County Schools
- Macon County Schools
- Macon East Academy
- Mary’s Little Lambs Child Care
- Memorial Presbyterian Child Center in Montgomery
- Montgomery County Schools
- Montessori Academy
- Montgomery Christian School
- Montgomery Community Action Head Start and Central Office
- Morgan Academy
- New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook
- Pine Level Elementary
- Perry County Schools
- Pratville Christian Academy
- Pratville Learning Center
- Selma City Schools
- Sugar and Spice Daycare in Montgomery
- Tallapoosa City Schools
- Tallassee City Schools
- Victory Baptist School and Daycare in Millbrook