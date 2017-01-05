Winter Weather Closings, Delays and Early Dismissals

Posted on

Here’s the latest list of our school and business closings coming into I-92 WLWI due to severe winter weather threat across Montgomery and Alabama’s River Region.

(Updated Thursday at 6:45 p.m.)

Delays/Early Dismissals for Friday (January 6, 2017)

  • Alexander City Schools dismissing early tomorrow—Jim Pearson and Radney at 11:15 a.m. – Stevens Elem at 11:30 a.m. – Alex City Middle and Bejamin Russell High at 11:45 a.m.
  • Dadeville Schools and Reeltown School – dismiss by 11:30 a.m.
  • Tallapoosa County schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Closings for Friday (January 6, 2017)

  • Aldersgate WCM Preschool
  • Ascension Day School in Montgomery
  • Autauga Country Rural Transportation
  • Autauga County Schools
  • Beacon of Hope Childcare and Learning Center in Montgomery
  • Benjamin Russell High School
  • Bo Peep Christian School
  • Boone’s Chapel Mom’s Day Out Preschool in Pratville
  • CAAC Senior Centers: Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery
  • Camellia Baptist Daycare in Pratville
  • Chambers County Schools
  • Chilton County Schools
  • City of Selma
  • Coosa County Schools
  • Cobblestone Learning Center in Millbrook
  • Dallas County Schools
  • East Memorial Christian Academy and Preschool Daycare in Pratville
  • Edgewood Academy
  • Elmore County Schools
  • Emerald Mountain Christian School
  • Evangel Christian Academy
  • Evangel Christian Preschool
  • First Baptist Preschool and Kindergarten in Pratville
  • First United Methodist Church ECD
  • Frazer Kindergarten
  • Glorify God Ministries Children Church in Millbrook
  • Glynwood Childcare Ministry in Pratville
  • Heritage Child Development Center in Montgomery
  • Hooper Academy
  • Hope Christian Child Development Center in Montgomery
  • Jaads Childcare
  • King Center Headstart in Auburn
  • Kumon of Montgomery Southeast
  • Lee County Head Start
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy
  • Lowndes Academy
  • Lowndes County Schools
  • Macon County Schools
  • Macon East Academy
  • Mary’s Little Lambs Child Care
  • Memorial Presbyterian Child Center in Montgomery
  • Montgomery County Schools
  • Montessori Academy
  • Montgomery Christian School
  • Montgomery Community Action Head Start and Central Office
  • Morgan Academy
  • New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook
  • Pine Level Elementary
  • Perry County Schools
  • Pratville Christian Academy
  • Pratville Learning Center
  • Selma City Schools
  • Sugar and Spice Daycare in Montgomery
  • Tallapoosa City Schools
  • Tallassee City Schools
  • Victory Baptist School and Daycare in Millbrook

 

