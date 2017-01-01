New Year, New Media Partnership Between I-92 and the Alabama News Network

We’re kicking off 2017 with big news, I-92 is teaming up with the Alabama News Network in a new media partnership!

What this partnership means to you (starting Tuesday. January 3rd):

Hourly during the morning ride to work, the Alabama News Network updates on what’s happening.

To help you figure out to what to wear in the morning and if the ball game will be rained out or not, I-92 features the Alabama News Network Weather Authority Forecast throughout the day. Dependable and accurate!

Plus, this partnership goes further than information, as we’ll be working together to serve Montgomery and the the entire River Region!

2017 is going to be great, and this one of many exciting things happening with your radio station, I-92 WLWI!